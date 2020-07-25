Hot & humid with scattered evening storms

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

A steady south wind is pumping that very warm, humid air into the region this afternoon and creating potentially hazardous swim conditions along some of the Lake Michigan shorelines. Keep and eye on the sky. Scattered late-day storms may become strong enough to produce spotty wind damage. Rain and storm chances linger into Sunday as well.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm and very humid, chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the west

Highs: 80s to near 90, but only near 80 along Lakes Michigan and Huron

Showers and thunderstorms likely spreading eastward during the night

Sunday: Warm and humid, chance of showers and thunderstorms

Highs: mainly 80s

Monday: Cooler, clouds mixed with sun, chance of a few scattered light showers

Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Continued seasonably cool, partly cloudy, chance of isolated showers

Highs: 70s

Pleasant weather mid-week will give way to gradual warming late in the week into the weekend.

