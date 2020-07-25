Hot & humid with scattered evening storms
Rain and storm chances linger into Sunday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -
A steady south wind is pumping that very warm, humid air into the region this afternoon and creating potentially hazardous swim conditions along some of the Lake Michigan shorelines. Keep and eye on the sky. Scattered late-day storms may become strong enough to produce spotty wind damage. Rain and storm chances linger into Sunday as well.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm and very humid, chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the west
Highs: 80s to near 90, but only near 80 along Lakes Michigan and Huron
Showers and thunderstorms likely spreading eastward during the night
Sunday: Warm and humid, chance of showers and thunderstorms
Highs: mainly 80s
Monday: Cooler, clouds mixed with sun, chance of a few scattered light showers
Highs: 70s
Tuesday: Continued seasonably cool, partly cloudy, chance of isolated showers
Highs: 70s
Pleasant weather mid-week will give way to gradual warming late in the week into the weekend.
