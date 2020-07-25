Advertisement

Got seeds you didn’t ask for? Don’t plant them; report them.

Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS
Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS(Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has issued a warning about seeds that could be dangerous to the environment.

VDACS said some Virginia residents have received packages they didn’t order, containing seeds that appear to have originated from China. It’s not clear what types of seeds are in the packages, but they could be invasive plant species, according to VDACS. The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

People who receive the seeds are urged not to plant them. VDACS encourages anyone who receives unsolicited seeds in the mail to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804-786-3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email, especially if they appear to come from China.

According to a statement from VDACS, “Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

March for police support draws many

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
A young couple organized a march to show support for local law enforcement which ended up drawing more of a crowd than anticipated.

News

Former Sault Ste. Marie Man sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual contact with a minor

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
U.S attorney Andrew Birge announced on Friday that 29-year-old Allen Michael Foster was sentenced to 84 months imprisonment for abusive sexual contact with a minor under the age of 12 years old in U.S. District Court.

News

UP amphetamine dealer sentenced to 21 years in Federal Prison

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
U.S Attorney Andrew Birge announced the Rodgers Lee Shealy was sentenced this week to 21 years imprisonment by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker.

News

1.1 miles of pavement added to the Iron Ore Heritage Trail in Marquette Township

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The pavement is being added on the 1.1 mile stretch between Northwoods Lane and County Road 492. Paving this portion of the trail was always part of the Iron Ore Recreation Authority’s plan. However, following the construction of the new U-S 41 underpass, developing this section of trail became a priority.

Latest News

News

Masked Mass in Escanaba

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The church is asking that people coming to Saturday mass at 6 p.m. wear a mask.

News

Construction on Two Marquette Place to begin in the next 30 days

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Remi Murrey
Right now, all people can see are rocks, gravel and dirt. But in the next 30 days, architects say construction will begin to transform this space into the building you see behind me, but a smaller version.

News

County and State Park camping

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Camping provides a way to leave the house while easily social distancing.

News

Michigan COVID-19 total tops 76k

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
There were a total of 594 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported state-wide of Friday, bringing the state's total to 76,541.

News

Health foundations adjust to pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Health foundations are providing PPE to non-profits and helping schools.

News

Face-to-face classes will commence in the fall at Father Marquette

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
Staff at Father Marquette feel confident about safely opening their classrooms on September 8