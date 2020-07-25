Advertisement

Annual Benefit for Diabetes Swim continues despite COVID-19.

Organizers are celebrating their accomplishments after pulling together the annual Benefit for Diabetes Swim at Teal Lake earlier Saturday morning, despite COVID-19 almost cancelling their plans.
Swimmers getting ready to take off at Teal Lake Saturday morning.(Remi Murrey)
By Remi Murrey
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Swimmers dove into the water at Al Quaal, which normally is the finish, but became the start since the awards ceremony and yearly luncheon didn’t happen.

Other changes also included adding more heats for social distancing.

“We didn’t even know we were going to have it until about 2 weeks ago, so we’ve changed some things,” said Mike Grossman, the race’s founder. “The people that are here are wearing masks, I’m not because of the interview, but they’re socially distancing and we normally have two heats with maybe 50 people in each heat. Now, we have four heats and less participants because of the COVID, but about 10 to 15 people in each heat so no one gets close to each other”

While COVID-19 brought many changes to this year’s event, organizers say they’re happy to still have been able to raise money for diabetes.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

