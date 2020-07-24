Western UP Health Department lifts health advisory for ORV trail in Ripley

RIPLEY, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) has lifted the health advisory for the ORV trail owned by the State of Michigan that traverses through the Julio scrapyards in Ripley. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Emergency Response Branch, and Julio Contracting recently completed mitigation activities on the ORV trail adjacent to 3 Julio scrapyard properties located approximately 1/3 of a mile both east and west of the Julio Contracting office in Ripley. WUPHD is asking the public to follow signs and remain on the ORV trail when using it for any recreational activities such as ATV use, walking, and biking. The public should continue to avoid all activities on the Julio scrapyard properties off the designated ORV trail. Sampling and evaluation conducted by various state agencies last summer concluded that numerous physical and chemical hazards are present in the Ripley waterfront area including polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB’s), lead, mercury, and asbestos that could cause illness or injury. WUPHD continues to work with local, state, and federal partners to reach a long-term solution for these areas.

