UP amphetamine dealer sentenced to 21 years in Federal Prison

U.S Attorney Andrew Birge announced the Rodgers Lee Shealy was sentenced this week to 21 years imprisonment by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker.
By Alex Clark
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Shealy pled guilty back in August 2019 to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Upon release, Shealy will be supervised for eight years.

The investigation by law enforcement showed that between 2017 and when Shealy was arrested in February 2019, he obtained methamphetamine and heroin from Pontiac, Michigan and Oklahoma. He then transported the drugs to various locations in the Upper Peninsula, including Marquette County, Baraga County, and Menominee County using a number of associates.

The case was investigated by KIND, UPSET, HSI, and the BIA, prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Hannah N. Bobee.

