State police find remains of man who has been missing since June

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - The remains of a Marinette County man have been located in Alger County.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says 66-year-old Jimmy Lee Willey of Beecher, Wisconsin was reported missing on June 6. His vehicle was discovered stuck in a swampy remote trail off Chapel road, near County Road H-58 in Munising Township in Alger County. The vehicle was found by a woman walking her dog, according to a press release from Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve.

Investigators say Michigan State Police troopers found human remains inside the van, and were able to positively identify those remains as Willey.

Willey’s family has been notified. No foul play is suspected at this point in this ongoing joint investigation.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.