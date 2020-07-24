Southern weather on the way

A big upper-level ridge moves in today through the weekend! This will allow temperatures to soar to the low 90s and bring in a surge of tropical moisture. With these conditions in place heat index temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s! Stay hydrated, avoid strenuous physical activity during the afternoon, look out for pets and kids in your back seat! Strong to some severe thunderstorms will develop Saturday late in the afternoon through Sunday. Strong gusty winds and heavy rain will be the main hazards!

Heat Exhaustion signs: faint, dizzy, excessive sweating, cool/pale/clammy skin, rapid/weak pulse, muscle cramps

Heat Stroke: throbbing headache, no sweating, red/hot/dry skin, rapid/strong pulse, loss of consciousness

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer and muggy

· Highs: Low to mid-80s west, upper 70s-low 80s central, 70s east

Saturday: Hot and humid with afternoon thunderstorms in the west

· Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s interior west, low 80s along the shorelines

· Heat Index: Mid to upper 90s

Saturday Night: Strong to some severe thunderstorms starting in the west and pushing east

· Lows: low to mid-70s

Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms, staying hot and humid

· Highs: Mainly mid to upper 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler

· Highs: Mainly 70s

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds

· Highs: continued 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

· Highs: Mid 70s

Thursday: Mostly and warmer

· Highs: Upper 70s to 80°

