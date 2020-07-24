Negaunee residents raise concerns over ordinance that prohibits RVs to be parked on city streets

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - During Thursday’s Negaunee City Council meeting, citizens expressed their concerns over a city ordinance that prohibits campers and RVs to be parked on city streets.

The ordinance was first enacted in the 1980s, put in place for health, safety and welfare reasons. However, it has not been strictly enforced for many years. Now, due to the increased number of complaints from other citizens about the campers in recent years, the city is cracking down.

“I can’t speak for my predecessors, I don’t know why they didn’t enforce the ordinance. I don’t know why other councils may have not had issues with that… There’s a lot of questions there I believe, but we can only deal with the here and now and that’s what this council and myself intend to do,” said Nate Heffron, City Manager of Negaunee.

Negaunee residents have until the end of the month to move their RVs off of the street, or a fine of up to $500 a day could be assessed.

A separate ordinance allows residents to park RVs in their driveway or yard, as long as there are ten feet between it and the property line. Under the same ordinance, campers can’t be parked in the front yard.

Heffron added that city officials are discussing remedies to address the citizen’s concerns.

