Michigan COVID-19 total tops 76k

There were a total of 594 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported state-wide of Friday, bringing the state's total to 76,541.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alex Clark
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

In the UP, five new cases were reported. Mackinac County added one new case, and Dickinson and Iron Counties added two cases each. In total, Upper Michigan has 391 cases of COVID-19. At least 134 of those cases are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in death. Out of all of the COVID-19 tests in Upper Michigan, 1.14% have tested positive.

The Health officers and Medical directors of the six health departments in the Upper Peninsula sent out a press release regarding the dramatic increase in positive cases throughout Upper Michigan.

The region has gone from being a considered a “low risk” for infection to “medium-risk” and moving towards “high risk”. Infection rates have increased from to the 4 cases per million population per day to 32 through Friday for the U.P. overall, with the counties bordering Wisconsin being hit the hardest.

According to the press release, multiple factors have contributed to the sudden rise in cases, including an influx of people from outside the area who have brought the virus with them. Residents of Upper Michigan are also traveling more, with cell phone data showing significantly more movement from those in the U.P. The press release also warns that “the Upper Peninsula has been lulled into a false sense of security because our region was low rusk until just recently.” The press release also cited the many people who are ignoring six foot distancing and refusing to wear a mask as part of the growing numbers. The health departments believe that “it is equally, if not more, important now than it was in April and May to limit travel (locally and distant), reduce the number of people encountered, maintain physical distancing, and to wear a mask in public.”

