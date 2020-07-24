Advertisement

McDonald’s will require customers to wear face coverings

The new policy starts Aug. 1
McDonald’s says its goal is to protect the health and well-being of employees and customers.
McDonald’s says its goal is to protect the health and well-being of employees and customers.(Source: McDonald's)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Customers at McDonald’s are going to have to wear face masks when they go inside the burger chain, starting next month.

“We will ask all customers to wear face coverings when entering our U.S. restaurants effective Aug. 1,” the company said in a news release.

McDonald’s says its goal is to protect the health and well-being of employees and customers.

“The intent of this policy is to take a proactive approach and focus on quickly finding solutions when customers are unable or unwilling to wear a face covering,” the release said.

“In those situations where a customer declines to wear a face covering, we’ll put in place additional procedures to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way.”

The chain is also adding protective panels and pausing dining room re-openings another 30 days.

McDonald’s joins companies like Walmart, Kroger, Target, CVS and Walgreens requiring customers to wear a mask to enter their stores.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: moments ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Political News

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said its cancellation is news to them.

Political News

Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won’t change

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved bills to change Confederate base names.

News

Former Sault Ste. Marie Man sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual contact with a minor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
U.S attorney Andrew Birge announced on Friday that 29-year-old Allen Michael Foster was sentenced to 84 months imprisonment for abusive sexual contact with a minor under the age of 12 years old in U.S. District Court.

Coronavirus

26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
At a convent near Detroit, 13 nuns have died of COVID-19. The toll is seven at a center for Maryknoll sisters in New York, and six at a Wisconsin convent that serves nuns with fading memories.

Latest News

National

Press Secretary incorrectly states Paw Patrol is canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany incorrectly states children's television show Paw Patrol was canceled.

News

UP amphetamine dealer sentenced to 21 years in Federal Prison

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
U.S Attorney Andrew Birge announced the Rodgers Lee Shealy was sentenced this week to 21 years imprisonment by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker.

News

1.1 miles of pavement added to the Iron Ore Heritage Trail in Marquette Township

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The pavement is being added on the 1.1 mile stretch between Northwoods Lane and County Road 492. Paving this portion of the trail was always part of the Iron Ore Recreation Authority’s plan. However, following the construction of the new U-S 41 underpass, developing this section of trail became a priority.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: 2 hours ago
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday.

National

Virus-shadowed Emmy nods could bring surprises, diversity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
With isolation-forced time on their hands, TV industry members may have been more diligent about searching out potential nominees that otherwise would have been overlooked.

News

Masked Mass in Escanaba

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The church is asking that people coming to Saturday mass at 6 p.m. wear a mask.