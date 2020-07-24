Masked Mass in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Joseph Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Escanaba is starting a masked Mass this Saturday. Until further notice, the 6 p.m. Mass will be for people wearing masks only.

The other two times, Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m., will continue as normal and you don’t have to wear a mask.

But the church is asking that people coming to Saturday Mass at 6 p.m. wear a mask.

“This Mass as a masked only mass is an effort just to reach out to those people that are still a little bit nervous about coming into crowds. Just a little bit nervous about gathering together,” said Father Tim Ferguson, Pastor of St. Joseph St. Patrick.

This Sunday, St. Joseph St. Patrick church is partnering with Wellspring Community Church to host a ‘Jesus Loves Walk’ in Ludington Park at 1p.m.

Reverend Ferguson says it’s not a protest or a counter protest – just people gathering to enjoy time together.

