Marquette woman injured, cited for failure to yield after crash in Palmer

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:42 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PALMER, Mich. (WLUC) -

A 19-year-old Marquette woman was cited for failure to yield after a crash along M-35 in Palmer Thursday night.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a two vehicle personal injury crash on M-35 at the Empire Mine Road at 9:51 p.m. Thursday.

A 2005 Ford pickup was being driven by 19-year-old Abby Drummond of Marquette. Drummond was heading east leaving the Empire Mine Road when she failed to yield to a south bound vehicle, causing a crash. The south bound vehicle was a 2001 Jeep, which was driven by 61-year-old Douglas Dorie of Negaunee.

The pickup was spun around before going into the north bound ditch. The jeep came to a stop in the north bound lane.

Dorie did not sustain any injuries. Drummond was transported by UP Health Systems EMS to UPHS - Marquette for minor injuries.

Drummond was cited for failure to yield. The crash remains under investigation.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Richmond Township Fire/EMS, UPHS - Marquette EMS, and Antillas towing.

