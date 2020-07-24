Local artist talks impact of canceled art festivals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As a number of events are canceled across Upper Michigan because of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, one group that is highly impacted, but often overlooked, is artists.

The Art on the Rocks and Outback Art Fair were planned for Marquette the weekend of July 25, but with their cancellations, local artists are having to make up for lost sales.

Many artists, like Chad Robillard, the owner of MiFab360, are full-time artists who depend on summer festivals to sell their work.

Robillard says he had over two dozen events lined up for this summer to set up a booth and sell his artwork. He says that’s nearly completely eliminated now.

Robillard says aside from making money at art festivals, he also enjoys the atmosphere and getting to talk to people and other artists. He says that’s a big loss from the cancellations.

The Outback Art Fair is canceled for 2020, but will go on as scheduled in 2021. In the meantime, the festival encourages shopping from local artists on their websites.

Watch the interview above to hear more from Robillard.

You can check out his fabrication work online, on Facebook, or on Instagram @mifab_360.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.