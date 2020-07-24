Advertisement

Health foundations adjust to pandemic

Superior Health Foundation
Superior Health Foundation(Kendall Bunch)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jul. 24, 2020
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Non-profits have been the backbone in the community to provide important resources, but as the pandemic takes over the world, resources are scarce right now.

Health foundations have stepped in to provide funds for other non-profit organizations such as personal protective equipment and school lunches.

They are also helping schools with their re-opening plans.

Nonetheless, Superior Health Foundation executive director, Jim LaJoie, said their organization still deal with hardships of their own.

“When you work in the field of fundraising, we’re used to hugging, we’re used to shaking hands and we’ve had to do many, many Zoom meetings. I think we’ve adapted to that, but it is a challenge.”

Superior Health Foundation has a COVID-19 pandemic fund that health center non-profits in the Upper Peninsula can apply up to $1,000 dollars for in funding.

