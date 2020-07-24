Former Sault Ste. Marie Man sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual contact with a minor

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

U.S attorney Andrew Birge announced on Friday that 29-year-old Allen Michael Foster was sentenced to 84 months imprisonment for abusive sexual contact with a minor under the age of 12 years old in U.S. District Court.

As part of his sentence, Foster will be on supervised release for six years following hi sincarceration and be required to register as a sex offender.

The charge arose from an investigation initiated in 2016 that determined that between 2012 and 2014, Foster abused a minor who was residing in his household on the Sault Ste. Marie reservation.

The Door County Sheriff’s Department, Sault Tribe Law Enforcement Department, and the FBI investigated the cause. Assistant U.S. Attorney Hannah N. Bobee prosecuted the case.

