Five employees at GreenTree of Hubbell Rehab and Health test postive for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -
GreenTree of Hubbell Rehab and Health has announced that five of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19. This announcement was made in a post on their Facebook Page on Friday afternoon.
The press release stated that no residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The employees who tested positive have been released from work for a minimum of two weeks and will then require two negative COVID-19 results before they may return.
