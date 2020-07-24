Five employees at GreenTree of Hubbell Rehab and Health test postive for COVID-19

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

GreenTree of Hubbell Rehab and Health has announced that five of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19. This announcement was made in a post on their Facebook Page on Friday afternoon.

The press release stated that no residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees who tested positive have been released from work for a minimum of two weeks and will then require two negative COVID-19 results before they may return.

