Dickinson Area housing assessment results realeased

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Central Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Regional Commission released the 2020 Housing Marketing Assessment for Dickinson County.

Last Fall, stakeholders of the community met to give their input on the area. It highlights opportunities for real estate developers and property owners, some of which are already in action. The results showed there is a significant demand for rental housing.

“To just talk about what they were seeing and the challenges and they were facing to give some perspective on what was happening in the housing market, in both rental and ownership,” said the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance executive director, Lois Ellis.

Over the past year, 16 new properties have been developed and were pre-leased prior to opening.

Those answers were used for the assessment. Recently, the city of Iron Mountain was awarded funds for the Rental Rehab at 323 S. Stephenson in downtown Iron Mountain. This project will restore a vacant historic building into a mixed-use building with four new residential units on the second floor.

The full report on housing is available here.

