COVID-19 drive-up testing offered Friday, Saturday throughout Upper Michigan

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 testing is taking place throughout Upper Michigan, Friday and Saturday. Many Dickinson County residents are waiting for their COVID-19 test results.

“Now, is the point where we have that uptick, and I think we timed this just right,” said the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department health officer, Daren Deyeart.

The testing Friday, at Kingsford High School, was hosted by the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department with help from the National Guard.

“They brought 1,000 test kits for each site. Both here, in the Dickinson County and Iron County tomorrow,” said Deyeart.

Testing began early around 9:20 a.m. and by 10 a.m. more than 65 people had been tested. And with long car lines, that number continued to increase.

“We want to hit at least 500 today, and tomorrow in Iron County, we’re hoping for a good turnout too,” said Deyeart.

any businesses pitched in with tents, and supplies to make this event successful.

“Helping us with equipment. That’s great. That helps us get the job done and we appreciate that,” said the Dickinson County Emergency Services Deputy Director, Pete Schlitt.

The emergency manager says right now, they are just hoping to continue to offer testing to whoever wants it.

“You know you do the best you can with what you have. You try to do everything that is allowable and that’s what we are trying to do. COVID-19 is a real issue,” said Schlitt. Upper Michigan continues to have testing available.

There were three testing locations Friday, one in Kingsford, one in Escanaba and another in St. Ignace. There will also be three testing sites Saturday, including Menominee High School, the Luce County Road Commission Garage in Newberry and the Crystal Falls Forest Park school. Those are all open from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, local time.

There are 1,000 tests total available between Escanaba and Menominee, according to Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties. There are 1,000 tests total available between St. Ignace and Newberry, according to the LMAS District Health Department.

