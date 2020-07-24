County and State Park camping

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Like most things this year, campgrounds are learning how to operate under our new normal.

“Camping at state parks and at state forest campgrounds was delayed. We opened later this year than we normally would have. We were trying to get ready, get our staff ready, get the facilities ready for the public,” said John Pepin, DNR Public Information Officer.

Pioneer Trail Park in Delta County doesn’t have tent sites available right now because they had to close their shower building. Because of that, their attendance is lower this year.

“This year we’re probably somewhere between 40 and 60 percent from where we’ve been,” said Rory Mattson, Conservation District CEO.

But the state parks are seeing an increase.

“Typically, what we’re getting for the week now, weekdays, is normally what we’d get on the weekend,” said Pepin.

Both parks say people are enjoying the same activities as previous years.

“Beaches and the trails and the other features that are at the parks. Fishing at lakes and scenic sights as well,” said Pepin.

Camping provides a way to leave the house while easily social distancing.

“Here our sites are nice and big. Same thing with Fuller [Park] so people can social distance pretty well with just their own families,” said Mattson.

One little man says he’s really enjoying his time camping with his grandpa.

“Just hanging out with friends. Play at the park,” said Branson.

