Construction on Two Marquette Place to begin in the next 30 days

The apartment building will feature 22 studio and one-bedroom apartments and a commercial space.
The apartment building will feature 22 studio and one-bedroom apartments and a commercial space.(Remi Murrey)
By Remi Murrey
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new waterfront apartment building will soon grace Marquette with its presence, adding even more housing and culture to an evolving city.

“We’re getting ready to start the construction of Two Marquette Place. It’s going to be a mixture of some commercial space on the street here, and then also some studio and one-bedroom apartments,” said Chief Architect, Barry Polzin.

“This will be a much smaller building than One Marquette. It’ll have 22 units in it total so it’s just a nice little compliment to what we have here,” explained Polzin.

Polzin says it’ll take about three months before workers can start building above ground, where they’ll add more parking and then continue constructing the rest of the property on top.

Three business spaces will also be created on the first floor to attract the community and those looking for a place to call home.

“The response to One Marquette Place has been phenomenal. We have people lined up to rent, and that’s why we’re going to create more units,” said Polzin.

So far, Polzin says crews have yet to experience any delays with COVID-19. However, he says workers will be prepared if they are impacted.

“We’ll just see what happens, but we are pushing forward,” said Polzin.

Polzin expects Two Marquette Place to be completed one year from now as long as nothing is stalled with their work during the winter.

