Advertisement

A Brief Surge of Heat and Humidity

Cooler Air Surges in the First of Next Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm and very humid, chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the west

Highs: 80s to near 90, but only near 80 along Lakes Michigan and Huron

Showers and thunderstorms likely spreading eastward during the night

Sunday: Warm and humid, chance of showers and thunderstorms

Highs: mainly 80s

Monday: Cooler, clouds mixed with sun, chance of a few scattered light showers

Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Continued seasonably cool, partly cloudy, chance of isolated showers

Highs: 70s

Pleasant weather mid-week will give way to gradual warming late in the week into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Southern weather on the way

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Perez
Hot and humid weekend

Forecast

A Sultry Summer Weekend is on the Way

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Story for July 23, 2020

Forecast

Sunshine and warmer

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Really nice before the heat and humidity increase

Forecast

Clouds will be Slow to Clear

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Here is the weather story for July 22, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Damp & cool Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Showers continue for some

Forecast

Cool and Unsettled Weather Expected through Mid-week

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Story for July 21, 2020

Forecast

Fall like trend for a few days

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Seasonably cool with showers

Forecast

Showery Along with a Continuation of Cool Temperatures

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
But Plan on Another Spell of Warmth and Humidity this Weekend

Forecast

Seasonably cool

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Cool start to the week

Forecast

Fair weather returns to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Another (stormy) Saturday night forecast for Upper Michigan