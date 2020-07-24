A Brief Surge of Heat and Humidity
Cooler Air Surges in the First of Next Week
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm and very humid, chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the west
Highs: 80s to near 90, but only near 80 along Lakes Michigan and Huron
Showers and thunderstorms likely spreading eastward during the night
Sunday: Warm and humid, chance of showers and thunderstorms
Highs: mainly 80s
Monday: Cooler, clouds mixed with sun, chance of a few scattered light showers
Highs: 70s
Tuesday: Continued seasonably cool, partly cloudy, chance of isolated showers
Highs: 70s
Pleasant weather mid-week will give way to gradual warming late in the week into the weekend.
