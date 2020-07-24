A Brief Surge of Heat and Humidity

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm and very humid, chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the west

Highs: 80s to near 90, but only near 80 along Lakes Michigan and Huron

Showers and thunderstorms likely spreading eastward during the night

Sunday: Warm and humid, chance of showers and thunderstorms

Highs: mainly 80s

Monday: Cooler, clouds mixed with sun, chance of a few scattered light showers

Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Continued seasonably cool, partly cloudy, chance of isolated showers

Highs: 70s

Pleasant weather mid-week will give way to gradual warming late in the week into the weekend.

