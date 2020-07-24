1.1 miles of pavement added to the Iron Ore Heritage Trail in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In Marquette Township, crews are working to add another key stretch of pavement to the Iron Ore Heritage Trail.

The pavement is being added on the 1.1 mile stretch between Northwoods Lane and County Road 492. Paving this portion of the trail was always part of the Iron Ore Recreation Authority’s plan. However, following the construction of the new U.S. 41 underpass, developing this section of trail became a priority.

“This is just part of the process in the greater Marquette County area that’s really paying attention to those people who are biking and walking not only for recreation and exercise, but who use it for transportation,” said Carol Fulsher, Administrator of the Iron Ore Recreation Authority.

Funding for the $85,000 project comes from the Iron Ore Recreation Authority’s General Fund. The project will be completed next week, however the trail remains open to the public during construction.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.