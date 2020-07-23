VA medical center in Iron Mountain offers COVID-19 testing to veterans

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain is now offering drive-up COVID-19 testing for veterans enrolled in services. The testing will be offered only at the main facility, weekdays from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. central time.

Veterans who are enrolled in services at VA can drive into the main outpatient parking lot and be directed to the proper area for testing. Veterans do not need to make an appointment or call ahead for the testing.

“Here at the facility, we have encouraged veterans to get tested. It’s also mandatory that all veterans and employees inside the VA wear a mask and social distance,” said the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center’s assistant public affairs officer, John Jamison.

In the past two days, around 20 veterans have been tested. Testing results are not immediate and could take from two, to seven days, depending on the demand. All results will be relayed to patients by phone call when they are received by VA providers.

