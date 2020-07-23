Advertisement

VA medical center in Iron Mountain offers COVID-19 testing to veterans

The testing will be offered only at the main facility, weekdays from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. central time for all enrolled veterans.
The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain offers drive-up COVID-19 testing.
The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain offers drive-up COVID-19 testing.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain is now offering drive-up COVID-19 testing for veterans enrolled in services. The testing will be offered only at the main facility, weekdays from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. central time.

Veterans who are enrolled in services at VA can drive into the main outpatient parking lot and be directed to the proper area for testing. Veterans do not need to make an appointment or call ahead for the testing.

“Here at the facility, we have encouraged veterans to get tested. It’s also mandatory that all veterans and employees inside the VA wear a mask and social distance,” said the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center’s assistant public affairs officer, John Jamison.

In the past two days, around 20 veterans have been tested. Testing results are not immediate and could take from two, to seven days, depending on the demand. All results will be relayed to patients by phone call when they are received by VA providers.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UP adds a dozen new cases on Thursday

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
Upper Michigan added 12 new cases on Thursday.

News

Upper Peninsula to become spaceport launch and autonomous vehicle testing site

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Catherine Lightfoot
The Michigan Launch Initiative, an effort led by the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA), is moving forward with a vertical launch site and autonomous vehicle proving grounds to be located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Iron Mountain Public Schools release plans for back to school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Currently, Upper Michigan schools are in Phase five as defined in the Michigan Safe Start plan.

News

Local church hosts at-home VBS

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
A Methodist church in Houghton will be holding its annual summer Vacation Bible School with a stay-at-home model to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Latest News

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 19 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 20 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Work begins on new parking lot at Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Work is beginning on a new parking lot at the Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area in Marquette Township, Marquette County officials advise caution for motorists on County Road 550.

News

Marquette prepares for an increase in absentee ballots amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Marquette city staff are prepared for an increase in absentee ballots and new safety measures for in-person voting ahead of the August primary election

News

Three Negaunee organizations awarded WPPI Community Contribution Grants

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Three Negaunee organizations are receiving $500 checks to go towards different projects. Those groups are the Negaunee Disc Golf Club, the Negaunee Firefighters Association and Negaunee Little League. Funding for these grants comes from WPPI, which is the electric utility service provider for the city. For them, it’s a way of giving back to their communities, especially during a hard time for these organizations.