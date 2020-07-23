UPSET remains busy during changing enforcement due to COVID-19

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team is getting back to normal practices, and cracking down in our area.

In the early days of the pandemic, they changed their enforcement, building cases through primarily surveillance. In the past month, they are now moving back into full strength enforcement, while maintaining social distancing.

UPSET has stayed busy throughout the months of the pandemic, including a recent federal prosecution.

“Recently, we had a couple of real successful prosecutions at the Federal level related to the delivery and conspiracy to deliver meth. Two local residents, just in this past month, we’re sentenced to over 20 year sentences, so they were major distributors in our area,” said Lt. Robert Pernaski, Special Investigation Section, Michigan State Police.

According to Pernaski, currently crystal meth incidents are on the downturn locally, but heroin and cocaine use is on the rise.

