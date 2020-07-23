Advertisement

UP adds a dozen new cases on Thursday

Upper Michigan added 12 new cases on Thursday.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alex Clark
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Upper Michigan added 12 new cases on Thursday.

Delta County reported two new cases, Gogebic and Houghton counties added one case each, and Marquette and Menominee Counties reported four additional cases each.

The U.P. now has a total of 386 confirmed cases during this outbreak. Of those cases, 18 have died and at least 128 cases are considered recovered. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

Out of the 29,180 diagnostic tests performed in the Upper Peninsula, 1.17% tested positive.

In total, Michigan reported 699 new cases Thursday, so the state’s total now stands at 75,947. Seven new deaths were reported statewide with six of those being from vital records, which means 6,148 people with the virus have died in Michigan.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Upper Peninsula to become spaceport launch and autonomous vehicle testing site

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Catherine Lightfoot
The Michigan Launch Initiative, an effort led by the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA), is moving forward with a vertical launch site and autonomous vehicle proving grounds to be located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

VA medical center in Iron Mountain offers COVID-19 testing to veterans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The testing will be offered only at the main facility, weekdays from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. central time for all enrolled veterans.

News

Iron Mountain Public Schools release plans for back to school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Currently, Upper Michigan schools are in Phase five as defined in the Michigan Safe Start plan.

News

Local church hosts at-home VBS

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
A Methodist church in Houghton will be holding its annual summer Vacation Bible School with a stay-at-home model to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Latest News

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 19 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 20 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Work begins on new parking lot at Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Work is beginning on a new parking lot at the Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area in Marquette Township, Marquette County officials advise caution for motorists on County Road 550.

News

Marquette prepares for an increase in absentee ballots amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Marquette city staff are prepared for an increase in absentee ballots and new safety measures for in-person voting ahead of the August primary election

News

Three Negaunee organizations awarded WPPI Community Contribution Grants

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Three Negaunee organizations are receiving $500 checks to go towards different projects. Those groups are the Negaunee Disc Golf Club, the Negaunee Firefighters Association and Negaunee Little League. Funding for these grants comes from WPPI, which is the electric utility service provider for the city. For them, it’s a way of giving back to their communities, especially during a hard time for these organizations.