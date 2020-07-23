UP adds a dozen new cases on Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Upper Michigan added 12 new cases on Thursday.

Delta County reported two new cases, Gogebic and Houghton counties added one case each, and Marquette and Menominee Counties reported four additional cases each.

The U.P. now has a total of 386 confirmed cases during this outbreak. Of those cases, 18 have died and at least 128 cases are considered recovered. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

Out of the 29,180 diagnostic tests performed in the Upper Peninsula, 1.17% tested positive.

In total, Michigan reported 699 new cases Thursday, so the state’s total now stands at 75,947. Seven new deaths were reported statewide with six of those being from vital records, which means 6,148 people with the virus have died in Michigan.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

