Sunshine and warmer

Practically perfect U.P. summer day
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Patchy dense fog will be around early this morning across the west. Then, high pressure moves in through tomorrow keeping dry and sunny conditions. It will also be warmer today as an upper-level ridge begins to move in. This will allow deep tropical moisture to surge from the south leading to humid conditions for this weekend. Plus, the heat increases with highs around 90 during the weekend and heat indices in the 90s! A round of strong to severe storms will move in Saturday into Sunday. Stay tuned for updates!

Today: Morning fog west. Then, becoming mostly sunny and warmer

· Highs: Low 70 north, mid-upper 70s south/inland

Friday: Patchy fog possible early in the morning. Then, mostly sunny and warmer

· Highs: 70s along the Great Lakes, Mid 80s inland

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid

· Highs: 80s along the shorelines, around 90° inland

· Heat Index: Mid to upper 90s

Saturday Night: Strong to severe storms move in from west to east. Otherwise, warm and humid

· Lows: Mainly low 70s

Sunday: Morning storms. Then, continued heat and humidity

· Highs: Mainly mid to upper 80s

· Heat Index: Low 90s

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler

· Highs: Mainly 70s to low 80s inland

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds and seasonal

· Highs: Continued 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer

· Highs: Mid 70s

