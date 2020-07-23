Summer youth events canceled

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Sports and Recreation Club has canceled two of their events – the seven-week Summer Youth Shooting Program and National Hunting and Fishing Day.

The club says the crowd sizes would be too large for our current guidelines in phase five of the governor’s reopening plan. The club also notes that cleaning down every piece of equipment after everyone uses it wouldn’t be practical.

“Youth is our future hunting, fishing, outdoor recreation of all kinds. The more we can keep them involved in it, the more chances were gonna have of keeping the heritage going,” said Russell Nelson, Great Lakes Sports and Recreation Club Board of Directors.

The Great Lakes Sports and Recreation Club is still planning on hosting their events scheduled for 2021.

