NMU offers free classes on different aspects of COVID-19

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As COVID-19 cases begin to trend upwards in many places across the country, free classes now available through Northern Michigan University can teach you more about the virus.

They are offering 11 different self-paced online classes. Members of the NMU faculty have created modules on subjects including the biology of the coronavirus, the impacts of a pandemic on a community and on how to seek out reliable information about the virus.

The hope is that these hour long classes can educate the community during these unprecedented times.

“These are resources that we think that any single person who jumps on should be able to gain some sort of knowledge. It’s pretty much our first pandemic for all of us, so there’s going to be something that you may not know much about that you’re curious about. They might even answer questions that you didn’t even know you had,” said Stephanie Zadroga-Langlois, Director of NMU Continuing Education and Workforce Development.

