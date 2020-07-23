Logging truck driver dead after apparent mechanical issues in Humboldt Township

HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A logging truck driver is dead after apparently being run over by his own truck in western Marquette County early Thursday morning.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the M-95 & US-41 Koski Corner intersection in Humboldt Township around 12:40 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say witnesses told them they saw the driver working on his empty logging truck on the northbound shoulder of M-95. While the 60-year-old Ontonagon County man was outside the unoccupied truck, it rolled and hit him. The truck continued rolling and hit the east wall of the Corner Cafe.

The man was found dead in the highway when the sheriff’s office arrived. His name has not been released.

The incident is still under investigation, but mechanical issues are believed to be the cause. The Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Division is going to inspect the truck.

The Ishpeming Police Department, Michigan State Police, UP Health System EMS, Ely Township First Responders and the Humboldt Township Fire Department all assisted at the scene. M-95 was closed for about 3.5 hours during the investigation.

This is a developing story. TV6 & FOX UP will provide updates as they become available.

