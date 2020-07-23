Advertisement

Local church hosts at-home VBS

A Methodist church in Houghton will be sending families home with an at-home VBS kit.
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Grace United Methodist Church will be sending families home with their own VBS kit. The kit includes everything from a DVD of singalong tunes to crafts and activities. This will allow parents to help their children get the VBS experience even while they’re away from the normal environment and usual group of friends. The church has plans to further recreate the VBS environment at home.

“Once we have, let’s say our “class”, that’s part of Vacation Bible School,” explained Pastor Eric Falker, “then we can say ‘Okay, this Friday at 2 o’clock, get all your little crafts together’ and we’ll do a Zoom meeting and then each child gets a chance to actually show, y’know, what they did with their package. So once we have people registered, we are planning to do that with some groups.”

The VBS package will contain custom-altered activities for families to run at home, so they won’t have to worry about needing unique materials the church might otherwise have provided. While the pandemic might be expected to keep parents from signing up their children, the stay-at-home model seems to be having the opposite effect.

“The potential reach of this could actually be exponential,” said Pastor Falker. “I’ve got a second church down in Painsdale and I let the congregation know, ‘We’ll put these packages together, let us know how we can get them to you.' And within a week they said, ‘We’ve got fifteen kids that we could reach out to, Pastor. Could you get those bags down here right away?' I said, I’ll work on it. It takes a little bit to actually assemble them, but that was something that would not have happened in the previous format. So we’re actually reaching a wider audience now than we were previously, which is really cool.”

VBS begins July 29th and goes until the end of August. You can sign up online or swing by the church during open hours.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

