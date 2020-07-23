Iron Mountain Public Schools release plans for back to school

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Getting back to school talks have been underway in Iron Mountain, preparing for August 26. That is currently designated start date in the area. As the start of the school year quickly approaches, administration and teachers are working with health departments to form plans.

“We are still committed to educating the whole child, here at Iron Mountain. We are currently drawing up plans covering the Governor’s road map for phases five, four and three,” said the Iron Mountain 5 through 12 principal, Will Traber.

Currently, Upper Michigan schools are in Phase five as defined in the Michigan Safe Start plan. Phase 5 allows for in-person instruction, which is one of the options parents can choose for this school year.

“I would say this is regular in-person instruction. That would be students coming in, and we would be following safety protocols,” said Traber.

Option two is distance-ed learning. This is a combination of in-person in the classroom., but also virtually at home.

“There would be more of a regimented schedule, zooming into the student’s classroom, but from home,” Traber said.

The third option is completely online, anywhere any place. Parents have those three options to choose from.

Iron Mountain did release a survey for area parents, to see if they plan on sending kids back to school. Traber says around 40% replied. Almost 65% of parents said they intend to send their kids to school in the fall.

“We’re hoping that we can go back to, as what a traditional classroom will look like. We are committed to doing that. However, taking the most safety protocols we can,” said Traber.

There will be a parent’s night held Tuesday, July 28, in the high school auditorium, at 5 p.m. Central time. This is to share the opportunities for the upcoming school year for all students.

