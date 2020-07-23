Hall Farms sunflowers to bloom early this year

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) -

Hall Farms in Rock has become a hugely popular destination for people trying to add some color to their social media posts. Owner, Dan Hall says this year's yield of sunflowers will be as photogenic as ever. And he says they'll be ready in a fortnight.

"It is absolutely stunning and I mean totally stunning to see these in full bloom. We're thinking this year, probably from the 5th of August to mid-August approximately," Hall announced.

As a farmer, Hall says this has been such a good season he expects his nearly 20 acres of sunflowers to mature about ten days sooner than average.

"In general the crops I raise like the heat. They like the moisture and we've had both. We've had good heat and the rain has been good for us," Hall reasoned.

Hall and his wife Teresa actually plant these sunflowers to sell the seeds as bird seed.

“I think we’re going to have a really good yield this year,” Hall predicted.

These past few years of social media and attention have turned Hall Farms into a bit of a spectacle.

“The folks coming out and the tourism aspect of it was a complete and total accident. It has really blossomed like the flowers into something we never dreamed of,” Hall exclaimed.

Hall says he's met people from all over the country right here in Rock.

"The people enjoy it and we enjoy the people," Hall declared.

Hall says his flowers will start to lose their luster fast. So mark your calendars for early to mid-August.

"They're only actually out in the beautiful flower for about 10 to 14 days," Hall sighed.

Entry into the farm is always free. Pictures are also free. However, if you want to take a flower home, Hall says that typically comes with a small fee.

“In general if the public wants to take flowers home we do ask for $1 a flower or six for $5. You’re cutting from my yield as you’re cutting the flowers down. Otherwise we don’t charge for anything,” Hall asserted. You’ll find donation boxes placed around the farm property. Any donations are appreciated and will be used to make small upgrades to the property such as novelty cut-outs and farm-themed games for the kids.

“We encourage anybody, everybody and any family to come here, even if you cannot leave a donation. I understand times are tough and trust me, we’ve had tough times ourselves. We want people to come here and enjoy it no matter what your situation. Bring the kids. Enjoy it and take pictures. Have a good time. Bring a picnic lunch. We put out picnic tables. Our farm is yours to enjoy for the day,” Hall shared.

To find Hall Farms from M-35, turn onto CR-430, that’s the St. Nicholas Road. Drive west exactly 6 miles and you’ll see Hall Farms on your left.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.