Habitual domestic violence offender sent to prison

39-year-old Justin David Langsford was sentenced on Friday, July 17.
(WCAV)
By Alex Clark
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

A Champion man was sentenced to 25-50 years in prison after a bench trial of Assault with Intent to Commit Great Bodily Harm, Domestic Violence-Third Offense, and a a Violent Habitual Offender 4th or more.

39-year-old Justin David Langsford was sentenced on Friday, July 17. Under Michigan law, the Habitual Offender statute mandates a 25-year minimum prison sentence. Langsford was previously convicted of six felonies and 23 misdemeanors, including eight prior convictions for domestic violence.

The charges stem from an incident in May 2019, investigated by Trooper Hammon, Peterson, and Kanyuh of the Michigan State Police-Negaunee Post. Langsford threw his domestic partner to the ground numerous times and jumped on her. This broke the victim’s leg in two places and fractured a bone in her right foot.

According to a press release from Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew J. Wiese, this is believed to be the only criminal trial held in Michigan during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking place during Michigan’s “State at Home” orders. The trial was held before the Honorable Jennifer Mazzuchi on Tuesday, April 21 and Wednesday, April 22.

“Domestic violence is one of the most dangerous crimes for women in our society and the number one cause of homicide for women in our country. Statistically, women in America face a greater danger of becoming a homicide victim at the hands of a current or former partner than by a stranger or a random act of violence. The victim showed great courage in coming forward, testifying, and ultimately holding this very violent man, and habitual perpetrator of domestic violence, accountable,” said Wiese, who acted as Prosecutor on the case.

The defendant and the victim both appeared in person in the courtroom, along with the Judge, the Defense Attorney, and the Prosecuting Attorney. Safe social distancing was maintained, according to Prosecutor Wiese’s office.

Prosecution used witnesses to testify remotely via Zoom, as well as one of the investigating law enforcement officers who testified remotely. To maintain the Defendant’s Sixth Amendment Constitutional Right to a public trial, the case was livestreamed to the public on the internet via You Tube.

