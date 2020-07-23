Advertisement

Antibodies may provide limited protection for those who recover from COVID-19, research suggests

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CNN) - After people are infected with the novel coronavirus, their natural immunity to the virus could decline sooner rather than later, new research suggests.

Antibodies are the proteins the body makes to fight infection. The Centers for Disease Control said their presence may indicate whether a person’s been infected with coronavirus in the past.

New research suggests antibody responses may start to decline within a month from the time COVID-19 symptoms first emerge, said William Haseltine, president of Access Health International.

“Now there are two studies. one from Spain and one from the UK, that actually measures the virus in people and the antibodies and watched the immunity decline. That’s what we’re afraid of,” he said.

In one of the studies, released on a medical server and not yet peer-reviewed, the researchers say those who have a severe form of COVID-19 may have longer-lasting antibodies than those with mild cases -- but it’s still only a matter of months before those antibodies wane.

They said the study has important implications when considering protection against re-infection and the durability of vaccines.

Other experts point out we don’t know for sure whether people can get reinfected with coronavirus.

“If it were true that the antibodies and protection were only lasting 20 to 30 days, i think we’d start to see some significant amounts of re-infection. We haven’t,” CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said.

The study suggests vaccines in development will either need to generate stronger and longer-lasting protection compared to natural infection or they may need to be given regularly.

