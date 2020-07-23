Alger County Kiwanis group works to keep highways clean

CHRISTMAS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kiwanis Club of Alger County was helping to keep their community clean and green this Thursday evening. Volunteers from the group were cleaning up a stretch of M-28 between Christmas and Munising.

The group has been participating in the Adopt-A-Highway program for 27 years. Each volunteer has a section of the highway they work to pick up all manner of trash and debris.

“I think we’re all a little anxious and I think that this is some of the best therapy we can get, I encourage kids, everybody, to get out and help their community,” said Chair of the Alger County Kiwanis Roadside Pickup, Barry Hoover. “it’s a great group project and Kiwanis if very proud to do it and the fact that we’ve done it for 27 years, I think, is very important.”

The Adopt-A-Highway program has been going for 30 years in Michigan. Last year more than 65,000 bags of litter were removed from state roadsides.

