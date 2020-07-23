Advertisement

A Sultry Summer Weekend is on the Way

It will turn progressively warmer and more humid into the beginning of the weekend.
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Friday: Mostly sunny

Highs: mainly 80s, but mid to upper 70s near Lakes Michigan and Huron

Saturday: Sun mixed with clouds, very warm and humid, chance of a thundershower over the Copper Country with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms spreading across the U.P. Saturday night

Highs: upper 80s to low 90s, but near 80 along Lakes Michigan and Huron with southerly winds

Sunday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, warm and humid

Highs: mainly 80s

Look for seasonably cool weather with a chance of scattered showers early next week.

