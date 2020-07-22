Work begins on new parking lot at Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A traffic alert beginning Wednesday July 22, work is beginning on a new parking lot at Surgarloaf Mountain Natural Area in Marquette Township. Signage and construction barrels will soon be up as work begins on a new lot to the south of the current parking lot.

Last year the Marquette County Board addressed concerns of overcrowding in the parking lot and decided to build a new lot and improve the current one. During the second phase of the project, which begins in August, there will be lane closures on County Road 550.

County officials say there’s already an increase in tourism and truck traffic in that area and advise drivers to be alert and cautious. The work is expected to be completed by mid-September.

