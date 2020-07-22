Voting reminders from League of Women Voters

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization providing voter education. The organization was excited for this year as it marks 100 years of women voting.

Some things to remember when voting in the August primary:

· You cannot split your ballot.

· You must vote for one party or the other, otherwise your vote will not be counted.

· And if you're still holding on to your absentee ballot, it must be submitted by July 28th.

If you can't get it mailed in by that date, the League of Women Voters recommends you take it in to your city or county clerk's office

“If you’re one of those people that puts something in the mail and then you’re not sure if it gets there, there is a way to track your ballot. You can go out on Michigan.gov and there is a tracking system out there for that,” said Sue Scheeneman, the League of Women Voters President.

The League of Women voters also says they'll not be taking part in the online Waterfront Art Festival this year. In years past, the organization hosted a used book sale at the event.

