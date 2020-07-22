Advertisement

UPCM offers safe, family-friendly fun

The museum remains a popular destination, especially on those gray, rainy days
By Shawn Householder
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Upper Peninsula Children's Museum has always been a favorite destination for family-friendly fun. Education Coordinator, Mister Jim Edwards says now you can go online and book your two-hour time slot for just $6 a person.

“We have play times. So they go on their phone, go to the museum website, there’s a little dropdown menu. Click ‘buy tickets’ and choose a day, choose how many tickets you want,” Edwards advised.

The first daily play session runs from 10am till Noon.

"Then we clean some more. There' a member of the staff following all the families around, cleaning as they play," Edwards remarked.

Then there's a 12:30 to 2:30 pm play session and a session from 3 to 5 pm.

"Thursdays we're open later, till 7:30. So people can get tickets as long as there are tickets remaining out of the maximum of 25 per play session," Edwards announced.

There's an array of social distancing and cleaning provisions designed to keep your family safe. Masks are required for everyone inside the museum above the age of 4 years. They're using three types of cleaner throughout the day and completely disinfecting the entire museum at night.

"When the children play with the building blocks, we're dunking the building blocks [in a sanitizing solution] and we've got three lots of building blocks. So we swap them out, disinfect the ones that have been played with. We're doing that with cuddly toys, with train track systems," Edwards asserted.

It's all in the interest of fun!

"We want children to be safe but we realize that children need to play and to grow. So here's a place where they can play and grow and we do everything we can to keep them safe and keep ourselves safe," Starting on August 1, the Upper Peninsula Children's Museum will start their new 'Paint the Town with Love' Festival.

“We’ve got all sorts of possibilities for people to paint in their driveways and sidewalks. We want a town-wide ‘Paint the Town with Love’,” Edwards exclaimed.

There's going to be prizes for best painting and it's free to participate.

“We’ve got all the paints upstairs in the kitchen. We will want to be giving you paints and brushes and let you go off and design your stuff about ‘Paint the Town with Love’. It’s all free. It’s all upstairs. We can bring it out to you. We’ve got forms going out on our website,” Edwards stated.

UPCM also offers private bookings. Visit their website for additional information.

Upper Peninsula Children's Museum website

