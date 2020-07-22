Advertisement

U.P. Libraries offering new services

How you can take advantage of them
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether its drive by pick up or extending its digital content, the Escanaba Public Library is finding new ways to serve the community.

“We are very aware that people miss their library. They miss coming in and just browsing and relaxing and connecting with other friends and community members. And we miss that too,” said Carolyn Stacey, Escanaba Public Library Director.

Right now, the library doors are closed to the public, but you can make an appointment to use computers.

“Pretty much anything aside from just browsing the collection they can make an appointment to come in and we’ll do our best to accommodate,” said Stacey.

And for the time being, the library will be monitoring reopening on a weekly basis.

“We look at the numbers, we talk to our peers, our colleagues around the state. We consult local and state health departments,” said Stacey.

With the rising number of cases in the U.P., the Escanaba Library wants to make sure you and your family stay safe.

“We feel the most responsible approach to serving our communities is to continue to accommodate people through appointments and the drive-up service,” said Stacey.

The Escanaba Library has also adapted its Baby Storytime. Instead of coming into the library, parents can pick up a goodie bag, free of charge, and bring it home for their own story time. The bag is filled with different things to encourage tactical play for your baby.

But for people living in Menominee County, the Menominee County Library is already open.

“But because of the social distancing we had to spread out our machines, so we have fewer public computers that are available, so it helps if people give us a call ahead of time,” said Amanda Winnicki, Menominee County Library Director.

Before the shutdown, the Menominee County Library was already doing deliveries, so it helped make the reopening process easier.

“So, we were already set up to do those kinds of things whereas lots of libraries weren’t set up,” said Winnicki.

For more information on the Escanaba Public Library, visit their website <a href="https://escanabalibrary.org/">website</a> or <a href="https://www.facebook.com/escanabapubliclibrary/">Facebook page</a>.

To access the Menominee County Library website, click <a href=“http://joomla.uproc.lib.mi.us/menominee/”>here</a>.

