UP ADDS EIGHT NEW COVID-19 CASES ON WEDNESDAY

Upper Michigan added eight new cases on Wednesday.

Three were added in Menominee County, with two cases each reported in Mackinac and Dickinson Counties. Houghton County reported one additional case.

The U.P. now has a total of 374 confirmed cases during this outbreak. Of those cases, 18 have died and at least 128 cases are considered recovered. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

Out of all the diagnostic tests completed in Upper Michigan, 1.2 percent have tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, Michigan reported 523 new cases Wednesday, so the state’s total cases are now at 75,248. Six new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,141 people with the virus have died in Michigan.

