Three Negaunee organizations awarded WPPI Community Contribution Grants

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee is announcing the recipients of the Negaunee Community Contributions Grants.

Three Negaunee organizations are receiving $500 checks to go towards different projects. Those groups are the Negaunee Disc Golf Club, the Negaunee Firefighters Association and Negaunee Little League.

Funding for these grants comes from WPPI, which is the electric utility service provider for the city. For them, it’s a way of giving back to their communities, especially during a hard time for these organizations.

“I think it means a little bit more this year. Obviously, it’s so hard to do fundraising, just with all the restrictions and limitations that we’ve had with the COVID-19 pandemic. It helps ease the burden, and we’re more than happy to help ease the burden,” said Brett Niemi, Senior Energy Services Representative with WPPI.

The City of Negaunee awards the funds to organizations that apply for funding. Grants will be presented to each organization in the next week.

