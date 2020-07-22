Swim Teal Lake set for Saturday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 17th Annual Swim Teal Lake: Benefit for Diabetes will be held Saturday.

Donations raised are used by the U.P. Diabetes Outreach Network (UPDON) to strengthen diabetes care and support across the U.P. through a variety of other projects.

This year’s race will consist of the traditional 2.25 mile swim across Teal Lake and a short quarter-mile swim. The “Short-n-Sweet” swim will be a quarter-mile mile swim and open to all ages! It will begin at 8:30 am with the beginner 2.25 mile to start at 9:00 a.m. and the competitive 2.25 mile at 9:30 a.m. Register online by Friday or the morning of the swim at least a half hour before your heat begins.

All races will start on Negaunee’s Teal Lake Beach. The “Short-n-Sweet” will begin and end on the Negaunee side while the long races will end at Ishpeming’s beach at Al Quaal. Everyone on shore will be encouraged to wear face masks.

There is a registration fee of $75 for the Beginner & Competitive swims and a registration fee of $20 for the “Short-n-Sweet” swim.

If you have questions or would like to volunteer to kayak at this year’s event, contact Kristen Cambensy at 906-273-1120 or cambensyk@upcap.org.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.