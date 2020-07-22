Survey: Yooper accent is 20th-most difficult for smart home devices to understand
A new survey shows how easy it is for voice recognition technology like Siri and Alexa to understand certain U.S. accents.
GearHungry.com, an independent digital magazine, surveyed 3,000 smart home users to find out how smart technology understands a variety of accents across the country.
The survey ranked 49 accents and the Yooper accent was ranked the 20th most difficult to understand.
Here’s the top 20 list:
- 1. Mainer
- 2. Alaskan
- 3. Northwestern
- 4. New Mexican
- 5. Chicago
- 6. Ozark
- 7. Hoi Toider
- 8. Kentucky
- 9. Mississippi
- 10. Colorado
- 11. Tallahassee
- 12. Midwestern
- 13. Virginian Piedmont
- 14. Kansas
- 15. Western
- 16. Southern Ohioan
- 17. Appalachian
- 18. Charleston
- 19. Minnesotan
- 20. Yooper
