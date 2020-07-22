Survey: Yooper accent is 20th-most difficult for smart home devices to understand

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new survey shows how easy it is for voice recognition technology like Siri and Alexa to understand certain U.S. accents.

GearHungry.com, an independent digital magazine, surveyed 3,000 smart home users to find out how smart technology understands a variety of accents across the country.

The survey ranked 49 accents and the Yooper accent was ranked the 20th most difficult to understand.

Here’s the top 20 list:

1. Mainer

2. Alaskan

3. Northwestern

4. New Mexican

5. Chicago

6. Ozark

7. Hoi Toider

8. Kentucky

9. Mississippi

10. Colorado

11. Tallahassee

12. Midwestern

13. Virginian Piedmont

14. Kansas

15. Western

16. Southern Ohioan

17. Appalachian

18. Charleston

19. Minnesotan

20. Yooper

