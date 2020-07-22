Section of Marquette County Road 492 closed Thursday
The highway will be closed between the Negaunee city limit and M-35 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of Marquette County Road 492 will be closed Thursday for the installation of a culvert.
The Marquette County Road Commission says it will be closing the highway in Negaunee Township between the Negaunee city limit and M-35 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
No traffic will be allowed through and an alternate route must be used. For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission at 906-486-4491.
