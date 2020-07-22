Second try for City Fest plans withdrawn from Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette area doctor Tuesday night withdrew his proposal for an event called City Fest. Dr. Matthew Songer was supposed to appear at the Marquette Township Board meeting, held remotely, during privileged comment.

However, as Manager Randy Girard explained, Dr. Songer hadn't asked permission of the property owners, at the Westwood Mall, until recently when he was denied. As such his plan for a religious themed festival was withdrawn from the township's agenda.

"The owner of the mall is not inclined to have the event occur on his property, I don't know what the reasoning is or the background but at that point he (Dr. Songer) indicated that coming to the board to speak about it was pretty much a moot point," said Girard.

Dr. Songer previously brought the plan to the Marquette City Commission in late June, but was met with disapproval. Commissioners felt the gathering posed a risk to public health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

