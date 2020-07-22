Advertisement

Second try for City Fest plans withdrawn from Marquette Township

Former Younker's store parking lot, the site of a proposed City Fest that was withdrawn
Former Younker's store parking lot, the site of a proposed City Fest that was withdrawn(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette area doctor Tuesday night withdrew his proposal for an event called City Fest. Dr. Matthew Songer was supposed to appear at the Marquette Township Board meeting, held remotely, during privileged comment.

However, as Manager Randy Girard explained, Dr. Songer hadn't asked permission of the property owners, at the Westwood Mall, until recently when he was denied. As such his plan for a religious themed festival was withdrawn from the township's agenda.

"The owner of the mall is not inclined to have the event occur on his property, I don't know what the reasoning is or the background but at that point he (Dr. Songer) indicated that coming to the board to speak about it was pretty much a moot point," said Girard.

Dr. Songer previously brought the plan to the Marquette City Commission in late June, but was met with disapproval. Commissioners felt the gathering posed a risk to public health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marquette City Beaches closed on Wednesday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
The City of Marquette has announced the closure of its beaches on Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to a press release.

News

Swim Teal Lake set for Saturday

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
Donations raised are used by the U.P. Diabetes Outreach Network to strengthen diabetes care and support across the U.P.

News

Survey: Yooper accent is 20th-most difficult for smart home devices to understand

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
A new survey shows how easy it is for voice recognition technology like Siri and Alexa to understand certain U.S. accents.

News

Police: Intoxicated driver crashes into White Pine house, 2 parked cars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
A 21-year-old White Pine man was arrested early Wednesday morning for operating while intoxicated.

News

Marquette County Special Olympics Polar Plunge returns as Solar Plunge in August

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
Michigan's first-ever Solar Plunge for Special Olympics is Sunday, August 30 in Gwinn.

Latest News

News

Section of Marquette County Road 492 closed Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The highway will be closed between the Negaunee city limit and M-35 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

News

COVID-19 exposure sites identified in Schoolcraft County

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft (LMAS) District Health Department has been informed of a costumer who visited four restaurants in Schoolcraft County.

News

Marquette County Board of Commissioners hears presentation of 2019 financial audit

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The audit was administered by Anderson, Tackman and Company. The information states that the county is better off financially when compared to the year before, adding almost $1.8 million to the general fund. In all, the country could operate business as usual for 141 days without receiving any additional revenue.

News

Fencing project completed in Negaunee

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
An $8,000 fencing project wrapped up Tuesday in Negaunee, the project focused on an area of the city known as old town.

News

Man sentenced in Menominee County sexual assault case

Updated: 16 hours ago
31-year-old Adam Quackenbush of Walled Lake was sentenced to ten to fifteen years in prison in Menominee County Circuit Court on Tuesday for the charge of Criminal Sexual Conduct, Third degree (Person 13-15).