Police: Intoxicated driver crashes into White Pine house, 2 parked cars

WHITE PINE, Mich. (WLUC) - A White Pine man is in jail for drunken driving after crashing into two parked cars and a house early Wednesday morning.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Wakefield Post and an Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office deputy were called to a home on Maple St. in White Pine at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police discovered a 21-year-old White Pine man was driving fast, left the road and hit the house.

Investigators say the two vehicles that were hit have extensive damage and the house has severe damage to the garage area. The man, who had minor injuries, was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Troopers were assisted by the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office, Carp Lake Township Fire Department, Ontonagon Fire Department, SONCO EMS and Aspirus Medivac EMS. The name of the driver will not be released until he is arraigned in court.

