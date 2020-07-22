NMU Graduate Teaching Assistants set demands ahead of return to class

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Graduate Assistants at Northern Michigan University are submitting a petition to the administration with a set of demands heading into the restart of in-person classes.

The petition asks for healthcare for graduate teaching assistants, the option to teach classes online, and hazard pay for those who are required to teach in-person.

Graduate Assistants on campus say they have been in contact with the administration for some time, specifically about receiving healthcare and what they are calling fair compensation. Now, with the increased health risk of COVID-19, they think the need for these benefits are magnified.

“The demands that we’ve laid out in our petition, I feel are very achievable and are the bare minimum demands of what we can be expected to do with reasonable safety. I would ask the administration to consider that, to consider our health, our mental health and the health of their students and all the other employees on campus,” Audrey Bauman, Graduate Teaching Assistant at NMU.

NMU responded to TV6′s request for comment on the issue saying: “Leaders at NMU are aware of the petition. The university is implementing safety protocols for all staff and students for the fall semester.”

There are an estimated 130 Graduate Teaching Assistants at NMU.

