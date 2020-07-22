Michigan Lawmakers work to fill state budget hole

Lansing, Mich. (AP) -

Michigan lawmakers are approving plans to address a $2.2 billion state budget hole caused by the coronavirus pandemic. They’re relying on a mix of federal funding, the state’s cash reserves and budget cuts. Lawmakers approved plans during a joint Wednesday session of the House and Senate Appropriations committees. That included signing off on an executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that cuts nearly $667 million from the budget including reducing funding to state agencies and a hiring freeze. The Senate signed off on two plans appropriating funding for schools.

