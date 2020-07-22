Marquette prepares for an increase in absentee ballots amid coronavirus pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The coronavirus is changing how some will vote in the August primary election. The city of Marquette is taking steps to ensure everyone's vote is counted. Because of covid-19, City Hall remains closed.

In response, city staff have seen a large increase in absentee ballots. They've installed a secure drop box for the ballots at the front entrance of City Hall. If you're not registered you have to set up an appointment online. The City Clerk says they've been working hard to adapt.

"We're really going over and above, we're trying to keep my workers safe along with the voting public, so we're going to take the extra measures and we'll get it done because this is really an important election," said Marquette City Clerk Kris Hazeres.

A reminder about the Marquette ballot, it’s two sided and as this is a primary, you can not split your vote. There will also be extra precautions taken at in-person polls in the city of Marquette, including masks, PPE and barriers to encourage social distancing.

